CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Joshua McConnell, 35, is wanted by East Moline police for three counts of aggravated battery.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, McConnell is 6-foot, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

