CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for sex offender registration violation

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help finding two wanted men and police look for a mail thief.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Frederico Guillen, 27, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted in Muscatine County for four counts of parole violation on sex offender violations.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Guillen is 5-foot-8, 218 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

