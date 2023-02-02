CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help to identify person who stole mail

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a person they say stole mail including a passport and birth certificate.

According to Moline police, an unknown person around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, stole a piece of mail out of a mailbox in the 1800 block of 18th Street.

The mail had a passport and birth certificate for a child, police said.

According to police, it was reported the suspect has been seen in the neighborhood before.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.