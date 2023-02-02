First Alert Day for Extremely Cold Wind Chills: Friday February 3rd: 12 a.m. Through 11 a.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday morning the QCA will be under the influence of cold, Arctic air that will be pushed in by winds strong enough to drive our wind chills to dangerous levels!

Frostbite could occur in 30 minutes or less as chills will range from -10 to -15 along and south of Highway 34, to -20 along the I-80 corridor, and as cold as -25 to -30 north toward Highway 20.

Time outdoors should be limited if at all possible and if you must be outside try to leave as little skin exposed as possible! Also, bring pets inside or give them warm shelter so as to keep them out of the brutal cold.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family.

