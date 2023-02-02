First Alert Day for Extremely Cold Wind Chills: Friday February 3rd: 12 a.m. Through 11 a.m.

By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday morning the QCA will be under the influence of cold, Arctic air that will be pushed in by winds strong enough to drive our wind chills to dangerous levels!

First Alert Day Details
Frostbite could occur in 30 minutes or less as chills will range from -10 to -15 along and south of Highway 34, to -20 along the I-80 corridor, and as cold as -25 to -30 north toward Highway 20.

Friday Morning Wind chills
Time outdoors should be limited if at all possible and if you must be outside try to leave as little skin exposed as possible! Also, bring pets inside or give them warm shelter so as to keep them out of the brutal cold. Stay tuned to the latest forecast updates on KWQC TV, download the QC Weather App, or stay with us on-line for the latest updates!

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

