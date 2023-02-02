A look back at the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It was a wintry Groundhog Day in 2011, as a winter storm lasting three days was wrapping up, dropping record amount of snow across the QCA.

Snowfall came in two rounds.

The first round on Jan. 31 dropped 1.9″ of snow at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

The second round fell on February 1-2. On Feb. 1 there was 14.8″ of snow measured, with and additional 1.7″ that fell in the morning hours of Groundhog Day itself.

Total snowfall between the three days was 18.4″, the most snowfall from a single event, only tying with the January Blizzard of 1979.

In addition to the falling snow, wind gusts 30 to 50 mph created low visibility, as well as blowing and drifting snow leading to hazardous travel for multiple days.

Since 2011, there have been five other years with accumulating snow in and around Groundhog Day.

