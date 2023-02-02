Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.(Houston Police Department)
By KHOU staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – A man in Houston was mauled to death by his neighbor’s dogs while trying to protect his own pet, officials said.

Police said the victim was inside his home Wednesday when he heard noises in his backyard.

When he went outside to check, he saw the neighbor’s dogs had gotten loose and were attacking his dog.

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.

When police arrived, they said the dogs were still mauling the man’s body, even though he was already dead. They also said one of the dogs tried to attack an officer.

All the dogs involved were taken to the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter.

The victim’s dog that was attacked had to be euthanized Wednesday night due to its injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: 36th annual Tug Fest in jeopardy
Nichole Elesser, 48, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death...
Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for sex offender registration violation
According to police, the suspect who stole the mail has been seen in the neighborhood before.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help to identify person who stole mail
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge
Marco, an adoptable bunny available through A Home for Every Bunny: Iowa's Rabbit Rescue
Reasons to not buy bunnies as gifts from Iowa Rabbit Rescue
New eyedrops could replace your reading glasses
FDA-approved eye drops could replace your reading glasses