The Market: Platters, Dishes and Textures
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson the Founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy shares several different platters that can be used for Valentine’s Day food arrangements or for season-to-season use.
Katie also shares ways to incorporate different textures and patterns into your setup.
Later, Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LDN demonstrates how to make a healthy, Valentine’s Day themed platter.
The Market information:
1800 7 Avenue, Moline, Illinois
430 North Cody Road, LeClaire, Iowa
https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/
