The Market: Platters, Dishes and Textures

Katie Thompson the Founder of The Market, shares several different platters that can be used for Valentine’s Day food arrangements or for season use.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson the Founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy shares several different platters that can be used for Valentine’s Day food arrangements or for season-to-season use.

Katie also shares ways to incorporate different textures and patterns into your setup.

Later, Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LDN demonstrates how to make a healthy, Valentine’s Day themed platter.

The Market information:

1800 7 Avenue, Moline, Illinois

430 North Cody Road, LeClaire, Iowa

https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

