The Market: Platters, Dishes and Textures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson the Founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy shares several different platters that can be used for Valentine’s Day food arrangements or for season-to-season use.

Katie also shares ways to incorporate different textures and patterns into your setup.

Later, Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LDN demonstrates how to make a healthy, Valentine’s Day themed platter.

The Market information:

1800 7 Avenue, Moline, Illinois

430 North Cody Road, LeClaire, Iowa

https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

