Muscatine reports record number of fires in 2022

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - It was another record setting year for the Muscatine Fire Department, but not one of the records the department wanted to see broke. The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a record number of fires in 2022.

In 2022, the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 5,909 calls for service, breaking the previous record of 5,709, calls answered in 2021, and 5238 calls in 2019, stated a media release from Muscatine Fire Department.

The record call volume continues a steady upward trend in service calls with the number of calls climbing 47 percent over the last decarded, and the fire department says they have seen calls top 5,000 annually in each of the last six years including:

5,100 calls in 2017

5,027 calls in 2018

5,238 calls in 2019

5,034 calls in 2020

5,709 calls in 2021

5,909 calls in 2022

Medical calls made up 86.2 percent of the service calls in 2022, down from 91 percent of service calls in 2021 and 92 percent in 2020. The Department responded to 817 fire incidents in 2022, a 37 percent increase over 2021, 521 fire responses, stated the media release.

You can view Muscatine Fire Department’s 2022 report, here.

