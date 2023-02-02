Rock Island wins water quality award

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island Water Department won a recent water quality award.

The City of Rock Island Water Department won the Illinois Section American Water Works Association (ISAWWA) District 1 Water Testing Competition, which was held in mid-January at the Rock island Water Treatment Plant where contestants were judged on water clarity, taste and smell, stated a media release from the City of Rock Island.

Rock Island competed against Moline, Rockford, and the North Park Public Water District, city officials said. Rock Island will advance to compete agaisnt other districts in the state at the WATERCON taste test on March 20, in Springfield.

“The staff at the water plant and public works take great pride in the water that we treat, the treatment facility that Rock Island has and the good feeling we get knowing we are supplying Rock Island residents with clean, safe, great-tasting drinking water,” said Utilities Superintendent Jason Upton. “This award recognizes the hard work that our staff puts in every day to make water from the Mississippi River safe and clean to drink.”

Accolades go to all staff at the Rock Island Water Treatment plant for their hard work in making sure residents have safe, clean water to drink and use, city officials said.

