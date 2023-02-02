School foundations to partner for college financial planning event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Learn the best ways to save for college at the “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About College Planning” event, with financial planner and speaker, Heidi Huiskamp Collins..

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About College Planning” a free event, on Feb. 21, that will take place in the Galve Rooms, Gerber Center at Augustana College, starting at 6 p.m., stated a media release from school officials.

School officials say the event is open to any QCA parents, guardians, students, educators and counselors who want to learn more about the best ways to save for college.

According to the media release, Heidi Huiskamp Collins is the CEO and Founder of Huiskamp Collins Education Planning, LLC in addition to Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. Heidi has over 40 years of investment experience and has been a licensed Financial Planner helping Quad-City families save for college for close to 20 years.

Heidi has a credential of Certified College Planning Specialist (CCPS) from the National Institute of Certified college Planners which positions her as an expert in advanced financial planning for any family’s college needs. She is the only financial professional in the State of Iowa to hold this designation and one of just three in the entire State of Illinois, included the media release.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Monta Ponsetto, Executive Director of the Rock-Island-Milan Education Foundation at 309-581-2154 or monta.ponsetto@rimsd41.org.

