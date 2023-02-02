Studies show short spurts of exercise can be better for your health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Staying healthy through exercise doesn’t necessarily mean intense work-outs at the gym. A new study suggests you can do some simple things to boost your health, even if you are sitting at a desk all day.

Dr. Bill Langley explains how intermittent exercise can help. You simply break-up periods of sitting with 5 minutes of brisk walking or similar activity. He explained how humans are designed to be active and that activity helps stimulate the body’s metabolism.

Another study involving 80-thousand people in the UK suggests racket sports can lead to better health more than long-distance running.

