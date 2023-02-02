Tumbling temperatures and breezy this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our next arctic front will arrive around midday in the QCA. This means many of us will have our high temps in the morning hours, for the QC that will be in the mid 30s. Once the front moves through temps will crash this afternoon and evening and winds will pick up from the NW. This will lead to sub zero wind chills by 6PM and eventually wind chills as low as -30º on Friday morning. For this reason a First Alert Day is in effect for teh dangerously cold temps until 11AM Friday. We will warm back to the teens on Friday afternoon, but the overall trend will be warmer than normal with highs in the 40s this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 34º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 0º Winds: NW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Cold. High: 14º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.