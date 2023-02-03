1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night.

Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release.

According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old Sterling man was northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. The bicycle left the sidewalk and went into the eastern lane for northbound traffic on 1st Avenue and rode directly into the path of a northbound vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was driven by a 46-year-old Rock Falls man, who was not injured.

The Sterling man was taken to CGH Medical Center and later airlifted to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford, police said.

No citations have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.

