24/7 helicopter service ‘OSF’ coming to Whiteside County Airport in Rockfalls

Rockfalls, Ill. (KWQC) - Order of Saint Francis Life Flight, OSF, is the healthcare company establishing the base.

Its expected to provide around 16 jobs, including pilots, flight nurses, paramedics and maintenance workers.

The purpose for the install is to cut medical transport times for patients in the Sauk Valley region, once established, services will be on a 24-hour basis.

“To have quick access for patients is the vital point.” Kathy Devine, OSF Vice President of Aviation said.

You will soon see more medical helicopters around the Whiteside County Airport, it’s a big step in getting people the timely medical attention they need.

“Anytime that we can save getting to those patients can make the difference of life or death of their outcomes,” Devine said. “So, that’s the impact of being in these rural communities versus in the urban areas.”

Their location makes it a prime candidate for this service.

“If they had to come all the way from Peoria to an incident in Whiteside County that could take what 20, 30 minutes versus maybe five minutes from here,” Monte Van Kooten, President of Whiteside County Airport Board said. “So, and those 15, 20 minutes of savings and time could be a huge difference.”

Airport manager Darin Heffelfinger says the move could also benefit the airport in terms of attract more business.

“This is probably our first real substantial new venture here at the airport,” Heffelfinger said. “Going with OSF, and we’re just hoping once other companies may see how it will work out for them to operate, maybe it’ll work out for them as well so, maybe other businesses will start using their airport a little bit more.”

“The goal has always been about the patient,” Devine said. “And as things change, we, we learned that those who really need us are those in the rural communities.”

The establishment of the base, which includes the construction of a new hangar is estimated to cost between $700,000 and $800,000.

The base will join three existing ones in the cities of Bloomington, Galesburg and Peru.

