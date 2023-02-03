Artists of African Descent exhibit now open through March 17

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts have partnered to curate a juried, group exhibition of artists of African descent. 40 works of art by 22 artists will be on display.

The public is invited to attend the free opening reception on Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. where artists will be in attendance and refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Avenue, Rock Island, from Feb. 3 to March 17.

TV’s Kyle Kiel reports from the site twice to learn more about the exhibit and how the artist’s works can also be viewed and purchased online at https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html

Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.quadcityarts.com/events or contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213 X108.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: 36th annual Tug Fest in jeopardy
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

Latest News

Foods that fight cholesterol
Foods that fight high cholesterol
Foods that fight cholesterol
Foods that fight high cholesterol
Artists of African Descent exhibit at QC Arts
Artists of African Descent exhibit opens Part 2
Pet Sympathy baskets from Wags & Wiggles QC
Wags & Wiggles QC now offers sympathy baskets for pet loss