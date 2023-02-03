Artists of African Descent exhibit now open through March 17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts have partnered to curate a juried, group exhibition of artists of African descent. 40 works of art by 22 artists will be on display.

The public is invited to attend the free opening reception on Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. where artists will be in attendance and refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Avenue, Rock Island, from Feb. 3 to March 17.

TV’s Kyle Kiel reports from the site twice to learn more about the exhibit and how the artist’s works can also be viewed and purchased online at https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html

Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.quadcityarts.com/events or contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213 X108.

