CASI, Scott Co. at odds over Jane’s Place funding

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors, Inc. and Scott County are at an impasse about funding for Eastern Iowa’s only adult day services facility, Jane’s place.

The facility runs on an annual budget of about $255,000, accounting for just under 20% of the organization’s overall budget.

Day services provide respite care for elderly people with dementia which includes social, medical and therapeutic activities.

According to CASI’s President and CEO, Laura Kopp. Scott County is considering cutting its contributions to the service, leaving the whole organization’s future up in the air.

Kopp said the service gives family caregivers a break, leading to a better quality of life for seniors.

“Research shows that individuals that have access to adult day services can remain independent in their home with their loved ones for up to 18 to 24 months longer,” Kopp said.

CASI is not sure how to move forward if it doesn’t get the funding for Jane’s Place.

This comes at a time in which the non-profit has not seen an increase in funding, all while according to Kopp the senior population has grown 38%.

“In the last 10 years alone, because we have the baby boomers, we call them the silver tsunami, that are arriving on our doorstep by the 10s of 1000s, every single day and nationwide,” Kopp said.

Jane’s place is one of CASI’s only programs that brings in revenue. Kopp said if it does have to close, there could be a greater impact.

“Without that, that is obviously going to create increased hardship,” Kopp said. “During the pandemic, we lost over $700,000 in earned revenue having been shuttered for an entire year.”

According to the Chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, Ken Beck, nothing is set in stone yet, as this was just a recommendation by the Community Services Director.

He said CASI as an organization would still receive some funding.

“It goes back into the general fund,” Beck said. “We’re just basing our budget on the amount of money that would be going to CASI it’s not like we had redirected that money to anything.”

The uncertainty comes as the organization is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary, next Tuesday.

“To get this news …. Feels like a slap in the face,” Kopp said. “The legacy that we have built over the last 50 years of identifying the needs of seniors securing the resources to meet those needs, and helping people to age well.

Beck was unable to answer when a decision would be made on the community services budget.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.