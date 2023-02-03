Extremely cold wind chills this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for dangerously cold wind chills of -15º to -30º this morning. This is also leading to several school delays along and north of I-80. Look for moderating temps this afternoon, while it will still be cold with highs in the teens, winds will diminish. Tonight winds pick up from the SW and temps will start to warm and eventually reach the 40s on Saturday afternoon. Above normal temps highlight our extended weather pattern with highs near 50ºon Monday followed by 40s most of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 15º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 11º Winds: SW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warmer. High: 44º.

