Foods that fight high cholesterol
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Do you know your numbers? When it comes to your heart health, it’s important to know your cholesterol numbers to manage your risk of heart disease and stroke.

With knowledge comes power – allowing you to make dietary and lifestyle changes to improve those numbers every day. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD shares information about how to navigate cholesterol questions and provides recommendations about the top foods to help fight high cholesterol.

During the month of February, Hy-Vee is offering a limited number of slots for free “Meet Your Metrics” cholesterol screenings at local stores. Registration for the free test must be made online HERE.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance produced by your liver and is needed to make vitamins and other hormones. Too much cholesterol can pose increased health risks. So it is important to know your numbers to help you manage your risk for heart disease and make any recommended diet and exercise changes to help protect your heart health.

Top foods to help manage healthy cholesterol levels include avocados, peanuts and peanut butter, whole grains (oatmeal, brown rice, whole wheat breads, etc.), fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel, and vegetables.

