Krista Van Hauen out as head women’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Krista Van Hauen is no longer the head women’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose according to officials with the University who declined to make further comment.

Van Hauen was in her 13th season at St. Ambrose. The team is having a 15-8 season with 5 games left in the regular season including senior day tomorrow against Judson at 1:00.

Van Hauen was a two-time conference coach of the year at St. Ambrose, leading the program to three NAIA National Championship Tournament appearances.

