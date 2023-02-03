Krista Van Hauen out as head women’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose

Krista Van Hauen
Krista Van Hauen(KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Krista Van Hauen is no longer the head women’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose according to officials with the University who declined to make further comment.

Van Hauen was in her 13th season at St. Ambrose. The team is having a 15-8 season with 5 games left in the regular season including senior day tomorrow against Judson at 1:00.

Van Hauen was a two-time conference coach of the year at St. Ambrose, leading the program to three NAIA National Championship Tournament appearances.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: 36th annual Tug Fest in jeopardy
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

Latest News

Watch highlights from Thursday's high school basketball action
High School Basketball: Feb. 2
Moline class of 1959 shares special bond
Moline class of 1959 shares special bond
National Signing Day
National Signing Day
St. Ambrose basketball
College Basketball: Feb. 1