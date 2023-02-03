Madison Russo new findings, February

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case.

Court records filed on Tuesday show that Eldridge police found probable cause to seize bank account information from three bank accounts with Madison Russo’s name attached to those accounts.

Court records show that $33,230.76 was seized and court documents listed that the estimated value of other seized property is unknown.

Court records show the information was seized on Jan. 30.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

