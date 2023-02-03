MercyOne launches campaign to promote heart month

CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - The month of February marks heart month across the nation and MercyOne is celebrating the incredible work done every day to treat and save lives.

According to a media release, Barney Hilbert’s heart is just one of the many MercyOne has healed with expert care: “I woke up with chest pains and went to MercyOne. My heart stopped for 17 minutes. After several tests, I was told I had 100 percent blockage in my heart – the widow maker as it is referred to. MercyOne saved my life. That’s what I tell my friends.”

As the largest cardiac care provider in Iowa, MercyOne continues to be the regional leader in clinical heart research, with cutting-edge therapies - including new drugs, medical devices and surgical procedures, according to a media release.

“From the tiniest hearts to the biggest, your heart deserves the best care,” said Bob Ritz, CEO and president of MercyOne, according to a media release. “Great heart care is something people come to expect and know they will receive from MercyOne. As the largest and most comprehensive provider of cardiovascular care, our expert team of doctors, nurses and technicians go to work instantly to heal broken hearts.”

MercyOne is committed to providing personalized, expert cardiac care to help you live your best life.

