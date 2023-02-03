Multiple departments fighting fire in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOLINE, ILL. (KWQC) - Several fire departments are battling a structure fire on the 2100 block of N. Shore Dr. in Moline.

According to a TV6 crew on the scene, it appears a garage caught fire. Crews report seeing a car completely burned.

According to the Moline Second Alarmers Association, the Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services, Coal Valley Fire Protection District Blackhawk Fire, Metrolink, Mid American Energy, and the Rock Island Sheriffs Department are assisting the Moline Fire Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

