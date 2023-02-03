Police: Davenport man arrested for social media terrorist threat

Austin K. McNeal, 24, is charged with threats of terrorism, a Class D felony, and first-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he detailed his plan on social media to commit terrorism against the LGBTQ community.

Austin K. McNeal, 24, is charged with threats of terrorism, a Class D felony, and first-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police were alert around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday to a threat made through social media.

McNeal recorded a live video on a social media platform detailing his plan to commit an act of terrorism against the LGBTQ community, according to the affidavit. He said he was armed at the time of the video and planned to commit “mass murder.”

McNeal is being held in the Scott County jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Scott County Courthouse.

