Prosecutors file petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam

Court records show police found probable cause to seize bank account information from three bank accounts with Madison Russo's name.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County prosecutors have filed a petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from a Bettendorf woman who police say received thousands of dollars in donations for a false cancer claim.

On Wednesday, Assistant County Attorney Robert Cusack filed the petition in Scott County District Court. According to the petition, Eldridge police seized $33,230.76 from an account belonging to Madison Russo, 19, on Monday.

Cusack wrote in the petition that the reason for the forfeiture action include:

  • The property was illegally possessed.
  • The Property that was acquired as, or from, the proceeds of a criminal offense or series of offenses.
  • The property that was used or intended to be used to facilitate the commission of a criminal offense or to avoid detection or apprehension of a person committing a criminal offense.

Russo is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. She will be arraigned March 2.

Related Stories
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
‘Don’t give up on them’: Mother of Eldridge boy with cancer encourages community to keep donating to legitimate fundraisers
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: 36th annual Tug Fest in jeopardy
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say
Friday Morning Wind chills
FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight through 11 a.m. Friday for extremely cold wind chills
To prepare for the exciting updates and due to construction, starting this spring and taking...
‘Exciting Updates:’ Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close summer 2023

Latest News

Several fire departments are battling a structure fire on N. Shore Dr. in Moline.
Multiple departments fighting fire in Moline
Multiple departments fighting fire in Moline
Much warmer this weekend
Much warmer this weekend
Sign outside the Center for Active Seniors, Inc.
CASI, Scott Co. at odds over Jane’s Place funding