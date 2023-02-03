Prosecutors file petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County prosecutors have filed a petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from a Bettendorf woman who police say received thousands of dollars in donations for a false cancer claim.

On Wednesday, Assistant County Attorney Robert Cusack filed the petition in Scott County District Court. According to the petition, Eldridge police seized $33,230.76 from an account belonging to Madison Russo, 19, on Monday.

Cusack wrote in the petition that the reason for the forfeiture action include:

The property was illegally possessed.

The Property that was acquired as, or from, the proceeds of a criminal offense or series of offenses.

The property that was used or intended to be used to facilitate the commission of a criminal offense or to avoid detection or apprehension of a person committing a criminal offense.

Russo is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. She will be arraigned March 2.

