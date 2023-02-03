QC native Byron “BK” Davis has upcoming biopic, set to perform at Redstone Room Sunday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities native and Steinway International recording artist Byron “BK” Davis has multiple projects including a movie production based on his book, and a new album, and a performance at Common Chord’s Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport, on Feb. 5.

The very talented Davis--who was born and raised in Davenport--informs viewers about his latest album Invisible Secret plus we learn about his book, the biopic project and so much more.

Davis was approached by a film company out of Boston with an interest in making a movie about his life. Production has been ongoing for almost a year. Filming has taken place in the Quad Cities and Florida, where Davis now resides. The movie premiere is expected this spring.

Byron “BK” Davis & the Invisible Secret Band will play the Redstone Room on Feb. 5, admission to the 3 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and reservations are available by calling 563-326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.

To follow the artist, subscribe to his You Tube channel is here.

