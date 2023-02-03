Quad Cities Chamber seeks ‘QC Boomerangers’

DAVENPORT, Iowa and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber is seeking ‘QC Boomerangers’ to share their stories.

If you haven’t heard of what at ‘QC Boomeranger’ is, a ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the Quad Cities, stated a media release from the Quad Cities Chamber. In essence, they boomeranged back home.

“The QC is a great place to raise a family, where living is affordable, there are so many exciting things to do and it’s easy to get where you want to go- all right here in the heart of the Midwest,” said Jennifer Verscha, Director, Marketing for the Quad Cities Chamber. “We love hearing unique stories that individuals and families have shared with us about moving back to the Quad Cities to re-establish their roots. Their boomeranging back to the QC is an important aspect of attracting talent to our region to help fill the workforce pipeline.”

Chamber officials say to share your QC Boomerang story:

Use #BoomerangQC on any social media platform

Include a photo with your post

Say why you decided to move back to the Quad Cities

Make sure the post is set to “Public”

“Help us brag about the QC and why you’ve moved back home, and help encourage your family, classmates and friends to do the same,” said Verscha.

According to the media release, each week in February, the Quad Cities Chamber will review public posts on social media using #BoomerangQC to re-share on the Chamber’s social media. In addition, the Chamber will select winners for a handcrafted QC wooden boomerang.

