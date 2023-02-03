Quad Cities Chamber seeks ‘QC Boomerangers’

Boomerang
Boomerang(Canva)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber is seeking ‘QC Boomerangers’ to share their stories.

If you haven’t heard of what at ‘QC Boomeranger’ is, a ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the Quad Cities, stated a media release from the Quad Cities Chamber. In essence, they boomeranged back home.

“The QC is a great place to raise a family, where living is affordable, there are so many exciting things to do and it’s easy to get where you want to go- all right here in the heart of the Midwest,” said Jennifer Verscha, Director, Marketing for the Quad Cities Chamber. “We love hearing unique stories that individuals and families have shared with us about moving back to the Quad Cities to re-establish their roots. Their boomeranging back to the QC is an important aspect of attracting talent to our region to help fill the workforce pipeline.”

Chamber officials say to share your QC Boomerang story:

  • Use #BoomerangQC on any social media platform
  • Include a photo with your post
  • Say why you decided to move back to the Quad Cities
  • Make sure the post is set to “Public”

“Help us brag about the QC and why you’ve moved back home, and help encourage your family, classmates and friends to do the same,” said Verscha.

According to the media release, each week in February, the Quad Cities Chamber will review public posts on social media using #BoomerangQC to re-share on the Chamber’s social media. In addition, the Chamber will select winners for a handcrafted QC wooden boomerang.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: 36th annual Tug Fest in jeopardy
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Nichole Elesser, 48, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death...
Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Latest News

24/7 helicopter service ‘Medivac’ coming to Whiteside County Airport in Rockfalls
24/7 helicopter service ‘OSF’ coming to Whiteside County Airport in Rockfalls
First Alert Forecast - Dangerous wind chills overnight
The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Riverside Family...
Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close summer 2023
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help finding two wanted men and police look for...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police look for mail thief, 2 wanted suspects