Quad City Animal Welfare Center to host Trivia Night fundraiser in March

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Quad City Animal Welfare Center is set to hold a trivia night fundraiser on March 25 from 6-11 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at The Camden Centre, 2701 1st Street East, Milan.

Patti McCrae invites viewers to take part when team registration opens on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. It is an adults only event. She also features Maxwell, an adorable, adoptable dog looking for a loving, forever home.

For registration link and to see details about pricing, raffles, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, rules about snacks and beverages and more at the benefit’s Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/855143522358726

Proceeds benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd Avenue West, Milan. For more information, visit the website at https://qcawc.org/ or call 309-787-6830.

If you are interested in receiving text updates and information from QCAWC, please text PETS to 833-654-2361 to join their list. Standard message and data rates may apply. To unsubscribe text STOP to 833-654-2361.

