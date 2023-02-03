Silver Bell Hollow

Silver Bell Hollow
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ILLINOIS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) -An alpaca farm located about 30 miles from the Quad Cities metro area offers a variety of fiber art projects and workshops throughout the year.

Dana Wright, co-owner of Silver Bell Hollow, highlights what type of one-of-a-kind experiences are available at the Illinois City alpaca farm. Besides classes and workshops, the facility can be booked for birthday parties, office outings, Girl Scout events, and more.

Workshops are best suited for those ages 10 and up. Advance registration is required. Discounts can be applied for registration of two or more participants. A farm tour and hands-on time with the alpacas is all included in class fees.

Silver Bell Hollow is located at 13111 311th Sreet West in Illinois City. For more information, visit https://silver-bell-hollow.square.site/ or call 309-738-0402.

