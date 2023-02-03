St. Ambrose University appoints Vice President of Institutional Advancement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University has appointed Anne Gannaway Vice President of Institutional Advancement, overseeing philanthropic strategy and donor relations to support the university’s giving and advancement goals, according to press release.

“You could say I grew up on the St. Ambrose campus,” said Gannaway as she listed some of her most impactful memories of being on campus as a young child. Gannaway’s father, Edward Henkhaus, is an alum and was the University’s vice president of finance for over 25 years, according to a press release. Other fond memories include the day she married her husband, Ethan Gannaway (an associate adjunct professor of history at St. Ambrose and the co-director of the Academy for the Study of Saint Ambrose of Milan) in the campus chapel, Christ the King Chapel, and baptizing their three boys there.

St. Ambrose University President Amy C. Novak, EdD, highlighted Gannaway’s relational skills and her impact on alumni relations. “Anne brings deep experience in building and managing alumni and donor relationships. Her strong leadership acumen, donor-centric approach to development, and her ability to build a team prepared to successfully grow the Ambrose institutional advancement program was evident this past year. Her work already led to improved giving, and her focus on culture has improved philanthropic organizational effectiveness across the university. She brings energy and insight to our philanthropic strategy and a fresh perspective to our cabinet level conversations. I’m pleased to have Anne as a strategic leader in this critical role”, according to a press release.

In 2018 Gannaway broadened her comprehensive alumni engagement role when she was appointed executive director of advancement. Within two years, she was appointed interim vice president of institutional advancement, now becoming her acting appointment.

