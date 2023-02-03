UnityPoint Health - Trinity uses AI goggles to simulate a procedure

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health - Trinity is using AI video technology to help train new team members within its cardiology department.

“Everybody learns in a different way. Some may learn better with technology versus someone who likes to take notes,” said Dr. Jennifer Moore. “Because of how complex some of these procedures are, it’s overwhelming to the new employees, so this really allows them to step into those procedures without any of those live stressors to look around the room.”

Once a person puts on the headset, the person enters a virtual cath lab that closely resembles a cath lab inside UnityPoint Health - Trinity.

“The video starts with us opening our supplies to our person that is scrubbed in, and during that video, I am explaining the supplies along with little snapshots of the supply itself with what the label looks like.,” Dr. Moore said. “It really gives them a lot more confidence before entering a live procedure.”

Dr. Moore said it took several hours to narrate the program.

“It was a great opportunity for our staff to use new technology so that they could be able to do this in their free time to review the video, and to look around the room, and to walk through the procedure on their own time before walking into the procedure in real life with a preceptor,” Dr. Moore said. “We go through the process of prepping the patient, and then the start of the procedure with our multiple access points and where those supplies are used and when they go into the patient.”

Dr. Moore said that feedback so far has been positive and that they hope to add more videos in the future with more procedures for training.

