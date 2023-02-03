Wags & Wiggles QC now offers sympathy baskets for pet loss

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -A local pet services business that offers product lines, dog walking, check-ins, and more is announcing the addition of beautiful sympathy baskets that can provide comfort for those that have recently lost a beloved companion animal.

Kristi Hestness and Emily White, co-owners of Wags & Wiggles QC, 2963 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf, talk about their business and the new sympathy set baskets available through local delivery. The business hopes to expand to mail delivery in the future.

See more about the sets (cost $33) here: https://wagsandwigglesqc.com/ols/products/sympathy-basket-for-loss-of-pet

For more information, call 563-940-9787, email info@wagsandwigglesqc.com or visit the business website at www.wagsandwigglesqc.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.