Bettendorf to host ‘Winter Carnival’ on Feb 4

The city of Bettendorf is hosting their winter carnival on Saturday starting at 10 am.

People in the area are invited to come down and enjoy ice skating at Frozen Landing as well as some indoor fun at the library, museum and community center.

With wintertime off and running Bettendorf has some activities in-store for families to enjoy this weekend.

“This is a part of a collaboration with our parks and rec department,” Jillian Aschliman, Bettendorf Library Director said. “The family museum and the vendor of public library, we will have a number of fun activities for all ages across all three different areas ranging from making a snowman with fake snow over at the family museum.”

Organizers say the winter carnival is designed to have something for everyone.

“We just hope that people enjoy themselves, you know, come out visit all the venues,” Kim kidwell, Director of Culture and Recreation said. “At least here on the learning campus, you can visit the library and the museum and Faye’s Field within walking distance of each other, so, you just park and enjoy.”

This is the 5th running of the event and every year organizers say there’s something new to enjoy.

“With the Frozen Landing addition, it’s just been a nice collaboration within city departments and it’s just a really fun day for the community.” Kidwell said.

A chance to end a long week with some family fun.

“I certainly hope that they have fun and enjoy the offerings that we have put on together,” Aschliman said. “And I think you know, we always hear appreciation from our community members for the services that Bettendorf has to offer, and we just continue to hope to continue to grow and offer more opportunities like this in the future.”

To finish things up there will be a special viewing of the movie Frozen 2 at the community center at 3:00 pm.

