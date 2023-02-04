Iowa, Illinois extension services offer courses on raising chickens as price of eggs increase

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With inflation raising the prices of pantry staples like eggs and meat, some services are offering citizens an alternative to escape the high prices.

The extension services at Iowa State University and the University of Illinois are offering eligible Quad Cities residents an opportunity to reduce their daily grocery costs by teaching them about raising chickens.

“Our course is designed to make sure folks are starting out as confidently as they possibly can [and] that they have the information to really take care of those birds in the proper manner because obviously, the last thing we would want would be somebody to be in a situation where they realized it was more work than they initially thought,” Small Farm Program Manager Christa Hartsook said.

Whether the class is through Iowa State’s online forum, or through in-person lectures at Blackhawk Community College, these courses are meant to educate people on the key areas of maintaining a backyard flock, which include:

Raising small chicks to adulthood

Constructing the right chicken coop for the space

Protecting chickens from the elements and predators

“We’ve noticed a slight increase in people registering for permits,” Moline Communications Coordinator Tory Brecht said. “In 2019 we had 29 licenses and in the current license year we have seen 37 licenses.”

If families are considering having a chicken flock, Hartsook reminds them to take into account the cost of feed, chickens and building materials for a coop.

