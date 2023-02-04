Mild Weekend Weather Ahead

Staying mild next week with chances for rain
After a sunny start, clouds will be on the increase this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a mix of sunshine, scattered clouds, milder temperatures and breezy conditions for the weekend. Highs should range from the mid 30′s north to the 40′s to near 50° in some of our southern counties. Our weather should remain dry heading into the start of the week, with readings approaching the 50 degree mark in some locations. Rain chances move back in Monday night and possibly again Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures should remain warmer than normal, in the 30′s and 40′s through the period.

TODAY: Sunny skies, then gradually increasing cloudiness. Breezy and milder. High: 43°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cold. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy and mild. High: 40°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Austin K. McNeal, 24, is charged with threats of terrorism, a Class D felony, and first-degree...
Police: Davenport man arrested for social media terrorist threat
Several fire departments are battling a structure fire on N. Shore Dr. in Moline.
Multiple departments fighting fire in Moline
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild Weekend Weather Ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer air arrives for the weekend
First Alert Forecast
Much warmer this weekend
Much warmer this weekend