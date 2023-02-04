Mild Weekend Weather Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a mix of sunshine, scattered clouds, milder temperatures and breezy conditions for the weekend. Highs should range from the mid 30′s north to the 40′s to near 50° in some of our southern counties. Our weather should remain dry heading into the start of the week, with readings approaching the 50 degree mark in some locations. Rain chances move back in Monday night and possibly again Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures should remain warmer than normal, in the 30′s and 40′s through the period.

TODAY: Sunny skies, then gradually increasing cloudiness. Breezy and milder. High: 43°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cold. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy and mild. High: 40°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

