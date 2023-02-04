Police: Former director of Freight House Farmers’ Market embezzled over $10,000

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market is facing a felony charge after police say she embezzled more than $10,000.

Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Court records show she will be arraigned Feb. 23.

According to an arrest affidavit, Beaman over the last two years embezzled $10,455.60 of the Freight House Farmers’ Market funds.

She used the money to remodel and buy items for her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats, according to the affidavit. She also bought personal items including a trailer from her son for an inflated price, an Apple TV, resume builders and attorney fees for her nonprofit, according to the affidavit.

Beaman came to the Freight House Farmers’ Market in February 2018, five years after the facility had been converted into a non-profit.

Cathy Cartee, an attorney for the Freight House Farmer’s Market, said Beaman was fired in the fall.

The farmers’ market receives most of its money from the membership dues owed by all vendors who rent space. The business had previously rented space from the farmer’s market but had been closed later.

