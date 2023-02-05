Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials.

All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officals said.

Firefighters say the Fremont St. Station crew found the family dog and passed him out of the window to Galesburg Police officers.

Officals say no injuries were reported and preliminary damage estimates are at $30,0000. The garage sustained heavy fire damage with damage to the exterior of the home, while the home’s interior sustained minor smoke damage.

Galesburg Fire Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional, according to a press release.

