Honoring loved ones with cancer with hockey

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Unitypoint Health and the Vibrant Arena have partnered up for the 4th annual Hockey Fights Cancer promotion.

Loved ones congregated at Vibrant Arena Saturday night to recognize family members who are in remission from cancer, who have passed away, and citizens who are still treating their cancer.

“Donna tried to fight through her breast cancer and did all the things you would need to do to fight it off, and unfortunately it took her,” Donna’s relative Andrew Smith said. “The one thing I remember the best about her is that she was a fighter until the end.”

For many families receiving a cancer diagnosis is devastating. According to Toni Weeks, an early cancer diagnosis goes a long way to potentially removing any cancer cells from the body. Complications are fairly common though in any cancer diagnosis, and one survivor of cervical cancer shares her story about how she fought her way to remission.

“I was six months pregnant when they told me I had cervical cancer,” Trinda Driessen recalled. “They couldn’t do any kind of procedure until I delivered my son, but now I’m 29 years in remission.”

Proceeds from the hockey game will go towards funding for the Unitypoint Health Cancer Center, to expand and improve cancer screenings and research.

