By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost four hundred runners enjoyed the warmer weather Saturday in Clinton, by participating in the 42nd annual Brry Scury run.

The four-mile race raises money for scholarships at Clinton Community College, and over $115,000 has been awarded to students with money raised from the event.

“We know that 65% of jobs that are in the area, require some post-high school education, however only 45% of the community have the education now,” said Ann Eisenman, the race director for the run. “So we have that gap to fill, and for people to attend schools like Clinton community college and any of the eastern Iowa community colleges, they can fill that gap.”

“You can really feel that community support, it just feels like everyone is involved and you just feel a little more special out there on the course,” said Devin Allbaugh, winner of the event,” So it really means a lot, I love races like this.”

Allbaugh set a new race record with a time of 19:20, the fastest time ever.

A new course record set in the 42nd annual B-rrry Scurry
