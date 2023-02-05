Police: 17th Street and River Drive intersection closed due to fatal crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police report the closing of the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive as officers respond to a fatal crash.

Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash, between the motorcycle and another vehicle. One of the occupants in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the intersection will be closed for an extended time as traffic investigators work the scene, and a TV6 crew on the scene says River Drive is currently closed from 18th street to 12th Street.

Moline officers ask drivers to find an alternate route if they are traveling downtown, and for anyone attending the Quad City Storm game, police will direct them southbound on 12th Street and 15th Street. Drivers will not be able to proceed past 15th Street to the east, according to a Facebook post.

Moline Police is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.

