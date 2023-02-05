Police: Davenport man dead after two-vehicle crash

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, just before 8 p.m., according to a press release. Police found a 22-year-old man from Davenport, who was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say a 69-year-old woman from Rock Island, driving a Honda Accord, was traveling westbound on River drive and made a southbound turn onto 17th Street. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on River Drive when the two vehicles collided in the intersection, police said.

The intersection at 17th Street and River Drive was closed for an extended time as traffic investigators work the scene, but is now back open according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Moline Police is investigating the incident and initial results point to speed as a significant factor in the cause of the crash, according to officals.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked by police officials to call the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit at 309-797-0401.

