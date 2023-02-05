Rain chances ahead for the coming work week

Warmer than normal through Thursday
Sunshine, a few passing clouds, and mild temperatures will be the main focus of our forecast today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll see some sun in the forecast for your Sunday, but temperatures will remain warmer than normal this afternoon and over the next several days. Expect sunshine and a few passing clouds today, with readings in the 30′s in the northern portions of the viewing area (where there is more snow on the ground) to the upper 40′s in our southern counties. Clouds will linger overnight into Monday, ahead of our next chance for precipitation arriving Monday evening. We’ll see a chance for showers, followed by more clouds into Tuesday. Models indicate rain chances again for Wednesday into early Thursday, with highs on the 40′s through the period. Temperatures will turn cooler by Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Breezy and mild. High: 45°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and cool. Patchy fog late. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer. High: 48°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30+ mph.

