Rain chances ahead for the coming work week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll see some sun in the forecast for your Sunday, but temperatures will remain warmer than normal this afternoon and over the next several days. Expect sunshine and a few passing clouds today, with readings in the 30′s to middle 40′s. Clouds will linger overnight into Monday, ahead of our next chance for precipitation arriving Monday evening. We’ll see a chance for showers, followed by more clouds into Tuesday. Models indicate rain chances again for Wednesday into early Thursday, with highs on the 40′s through the period. Temperatures cooler by Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy and mild. High: 42°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Patchy fog late. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy, breezy and much warmer. High: 48°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.