Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Peterson.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the coroner’s office and the Moline police, Gustafson said.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, just before 8 p.m., according to a media release.

Once on scene, police found Peterson, who was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, officers said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, a 69-year-old woman from Rock Island, driving a Honda Accord, was traveling westbound on River drive and made a southbound turn onto 17th Street. Peterson was traveling eastbound on River Drive when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Police ask anyone with information about the accident to call the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit at 309-797-0401.

