Crews fight structure fire on 18th Avenue in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews are fighting a structure fire in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue in Moline.

According to a TV6 crew on the scene, the fire is mainly in a garage area of a duplex. Big flames are showing and causing damage to the home, a vehicle next to the fire, and surrounding structures.

17th and 18th Avenue, as well as 12th Street, are blocked off as crews work to extinguish the flames.

According to MidAmerican Energy, about two hundred people are without power from the fire. MidAmerican’s website estimates power will be restored to those customers by 10 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.

