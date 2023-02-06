DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’

DAVENPORT, Iowa, ROCK ISLAND, Ill., and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities DIRECTV and DISH Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl that was set to be televised on KLJB-FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities, however DIRECTV says there are offering alternatives to help customers receive access to the game.

In a statement provided by DIRECTV the company stated DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and now DISH Network customers will have suspended access to KLJB-FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities.

DIRECTV’s statement said:

“Unfortunately, Mission Broadcasting, the owner of KLJB-FOX, has blocked access to ‘Our Quad Cities’ customers. By law, Mission can refuse any compromise we offer and instead suspend KLJB-FOX from our customers’ local channel lineup- which we have always wanted to avoid. Mission is now blocking KLJB-FOX from DISH Network customers living here too. We will continue to work toward an agreement to deliver the entertainment our customers want at the best possible value. More information is available on TVPromise.com,” included DIRECTV’s statement.

DIRECTV officials say several available ways for fans to watch the game are still available including:

Streaming the game online at FoxSports.com without any authentication, meaning you don’t have to sign in. You just get it. The same is true for Fox Sports app

Turning off DIRECTV set up box, switching their input to “broadcast” or “live” TV and tuning their digital TV set to Channel 18 to get the signal over air

Watching the game on FOX Deportes and then synching external audio.

TV6 has reached out to DISH Network for comment, but has not heard back.

