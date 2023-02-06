Founder of nonprofit Kinna’s House of Love in need of car after hit and run

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kinna Hodges devotes much of her time to serving the community through her nonprofit Kinna’s House of Love. Now Hodges is asking for help from her community to assist her with continuing to serve others. Hodges says she was the victim of two hit and run accidents in the last three weeks and her vehicle is totaled. Without a vehicle, Hodges says she’s unable to serve the community in the ways she has been. Hodges drives food to a homeless shelter every Sunday and makes frequent trips with donations of clothing and other items for those in need.

“The vehicle is really important, it’s one of the most important things to have, especially with regard to feeding on Sunday when I take food down, it’s a lot of food and I need the space and I need the wheels, and I need to be able to get to Kinna’s corner, for the kids, I don’t want to call it pride, but I rarely ask for anything for myself, so this is hard for me to do, but I know I needed help” said Hodges.

Hodges says she’s received $4,000 from insurance for the accidents but is asking for help with funding to purchase a reliable car. She’s set up a GoFundMe for donations. She’s also taking donations via CashApp.

