Iowa Lottery, record jackpots explained

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - There could be a reason behind why we have seen several more massive jackpots in ‘IA Lottery’ over the past year, according to lottery officials.

TV6′s Danny Whiskeyman spoke to Mary Neubauer, spokesperson from ‘IA Lottery’ about lottery scenarios we are seeing today with record-breaking jackpots in Iowa Powerball and Mega Millions.

“First is the design of the games themselves,” said Neubauer. “In 2021, Powerball moved from drawings two days a week to its current schedule of drawings, three days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The change was designed to produce more winners and generate larger, faster-growing jackpots, which has happened! The numbers availability to play in Powerball remained the same, but with an additional drawing each week, the jackpot grows more quickly.”

Additionally, Neubauer added, “On the Mega Millions side, the numbers availability to play in the game were changed back in 2017 to the current matrix of five numbers from a pool of 70 and another number, called the Mega Ball, from a pool of 25. The odds of winning the jackpot are longer under the current design than they had been previously, but they are better for winning the $1 million prize for matching just the first five numbers.”

Neubauer concluded by saying, “Like the change in the Powerball drawing schedule, the change in the design of the Mega Millions game was designed to produce a faster-growing jackpot overall and more winners.”

According to IA Lottery, today’s jackpots are the result of strategic decisions in both games designed to achieve more winners and larger, faster-growing jackpots.

