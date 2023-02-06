QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Good news for Quad City hockey fans, the Quad City Storm and the Vibrant Arena have come to terms on a lease agreement, to keep the hockey team in the Quad Cities area for several more years.

The Storm and Vibrant Arena have come to terms on an extension to the team’s lease agreement through the 2025-2026 season, according to a media release from QC Storm officials. The Storm played its inaugural season at Vibrant Arena, formerly the TaxSlayer Center, in 2018 and has since played every home game at the arena and hosted more than 275,000 fans.

“The extension of our lease agreement is incredibly exciting,” said Storm owner John Dawson. “Five years ago my family and I made the decision to do everything we could to keep hockey here. We have made tremendous strides in the last five years and this extension helps solidify our future. To be clear, we would not be here without the support of our fans, corporate partners and the arena board.”

Currently, the Storm is in the middle of its fourth season in its fifth year since the start of its franchise, said Storm officials. After its inaugural season, the team had its second season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to miss the entire 2020-2021 season for the same reason.

The team returned for the 2021-2022 season and recorded its first ever playoff bid, advancing to the SPHL President’s Cup semifinals. according to Storm officials. This season, the organization is on pace for record attendance and is in the hunt for its second postseason berth.

“We are reminded every day how fortune we are to call Vibrant Arena our home,” said team president Brain Rothenberger. “This building is one of the premiere venues of its size in the world, and is an outstanding place to watch hockey. We are so thankful to have support from the Quad Cities, the City of Moline and Mayor Rayapati, and of course Scott Mullen and the rest of the outstanding staff here at Vibrant Arena. Without them, we would not be able to bring hockey to the community.”

The Storm returns to the ice this weekend to battle the Evansville Thunderbolts. Saturday is Union Night featuring dollar beers, stated a media release from the Storm. Fans can get tickets at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

