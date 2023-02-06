Rock Island-Milan School District opens new $10.8 million dollar addition at RI HS

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of it’s new $10.8 million dollar addition that began in August 2021.

According to the RIMSD website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security features and will house the main, athletic, and nurses office in the same location. A new streamlined drop off area and more staff parking will improve congestion in the parking lot. A new cafeteria and learning spaces were also a part of the project.

The new addition brings 38,000 square feet of new space for students and faculty.

The Superintendent of RIMSD 41, Dr. Reginald Lawrence worked with both a student advisory committee as well as contractors and the Rock Island City Council to bring the project to fruition.

“My student advisory council is made up mainly of high school students, freshman through senior,” Lawrence said. “I get the chance to meet with them five to six times a year. When we were going through the floor plans earlier on, we brought these students in and we wanted them to do a walkthrough and tell us what they thought about the new renditions and for them to have some skin in the game and be a part of the voting. It just made sense.”

The project was funded by a 1% sales tax increase which was approved by the Rock Island City Council.

The RIMSD isn’t done with improving their district as a new administration building is under construction and is expected to be completed sometime in 2023.

