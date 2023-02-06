Windy and mild Monday

Active weather setting up by mid-week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s going to turn a bit windy today with south/southeast wind 15-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times, especially this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, and remain mild through the evening until a cold front moves through, bringing scattered light rain showers.

Rainfall amounts will generally be a trace to a couple hundredths of an inch.

Tuesday will be dry ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday which means the next system will start as rain as early and Wednesday afternoon.

However, with a slower arrival like Wednesday night it may mix in with some snow. Another round of light snow or wintry mix is possible Friday before temps rebound back to the 40s by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 51º. Winds: SE 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 33º Winds: NW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing High: 42º.

